Enter for your chance to win* the Ancheer fun-and-fitness giveaway!

Giveaway season starts now, my friends. Today: awesome giveaway. Soon after: another awesome giveaway. And coming in November: the Cheapskate 10th-Anniversary Mega Giveaway.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves. Starting today, you can enter for your chance to win one of three super-sweet prizes, courtesy of the fine folks at Ancheer. They're all about fun and fitness:
Grand Prize: an Ancheer folding electric bike/scooter. Man, does this thing look like fun. It can zip along at up to 12 mph and has a range of up to 12 miles. Plus, it can fold up for easier transport and storage!
First runner-up: an Ancheer S8400 folding electric treadmill. If you're percolating a New Year's resolution to get in shape, this might be just the first step. FIRST STEP. See what I did there?
Second runner-up: a pair of Ancheer inflatable bumper-ball soccer balls. Promise me something: Whoever wins these has to send me a video. Because oh...my...god. I don't think I've ever wanted to win a contest prize more than this one.
Great stuff, no? Good news: entering is ridiculously simple. Just post a comment with your answer to this question: Have you ever consider buying an e-bike? If so, how would you use it? (Okay, that's potentially two questions. Still easy, though!) While you're at it, vote in our poll (below)!
Check out the complete rules below for more details.
How to enter:
- Register as a CNET user (by clicking the head icon in the top-right corner of the page, then clicking Join CNET). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.
- Locate the comments section, then answer this question: "Have you ever consider buying an e-bike? If so, how would you use it?" Then click Post Comment.
- Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winners will be chosen randomly.
- If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.
- Entries can be submitted until Friday, Oct. 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Some legalese: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of CNET.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 20, 2017. See rules for details.
Discuss: Enter for your chance to win* the Ancheer...