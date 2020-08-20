Enter for your chance to win Samsung's all-new Galaxy Note 20*

James Martin/CNET

Wow, wow, wow. Samsung's hot new Galaxy Note 20 has barely rolled off the production line, and CNET is already giving one away. And not just the Note 20, but also the "kidney bean" earbuds otherwise known as the Galaxy Buds Live. One lucky winner gets the phone and the Buds; two more lucky winners get just the Buds.

The Note 20 hasn't even shipped yet, so CNET hasn't yet had time to put the phone through its full paces. But you'll want to read Jessica Dolcourt's Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra comparison for every scrap of knowledge we currently have on the two phones.

Meanwhile, if you want to know more about the earbuds, read David Carnoy's Galaxy Buds Live review. Short version: They're great.

You've got between now and Aug. 30 to toss your hat into the ring. To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Hands-on first impressions

