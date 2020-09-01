Enter for your chance to win a Google Pixel 4A*

Juan Garzon / CNET

The Google Pixel 4A has arrived, and it's one of the best budget phones ever. Of course, even if you can swing the $349 price, I'll wager you'd be even happier to win one? Thought so.

You can, just by entering CNET's latest giveaway. Two lucky people will take home an unlocked Google Pixel 4A, which is notable for having great battery life, a headphone jack and a genuinely excellent camera. You can learn more about it in CNET's Google Pixel 4A review.

Of course, you'll need service to go with it. If you're looking for the most affordable options, check out our roundup of the rock-bottom cheapest phone plans you can get today.

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

