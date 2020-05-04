Enter for your chance to win the Plex Ultimate Streaming Sweepstakes*

Manuel Flores/CNET

Talk about the right sweepstakes at the right time. Sure, you already know about the great free alternatives to Netflix and all the free entertainment to help you survive quarantine. But what would you say to a motherlode of premium streaming services? Plex Premium, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more?

Thanks to the fine folks at Plex, you've got the chance to win a massive prize bundle. Along with GameSpot and TV Guide, CNET is giving away thousands of dollars' worth of streaming goodness. One grand-prize winner will take home the following bundle (note that CNET, CBS All Access and Showtime are all owned by ViacomCBS):

Roku Premiere (read CNET's review

(read Lifetime Premium Plex Pass

Amazon Prime Video: $100 gift card

$100 gift card Apple TV Plus: $50 gift card

$50 gift card CBS All Access: $100 gift card

$100 gift card Disney Plus: $70 gift card

$70 gift card HBO: $100 gift card

$100 gift card Hulu: $100 gift card

$100 gift card Netflix: $100 gift card

$100 gift card Showtime: $40 gift card

Like my dad used to say: That oughta keep you out of trouble. You can stream anything and everything you want to watch, and for months at a time.

But, wait, there's more: Five lucky runners-up will get all the gift cards as well (Roku and Plex Premium not included). Woo!

To throw your hat in, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.