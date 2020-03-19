CNET

Need something to take your mind off This Coronavirus Life? Start by taking your ears off it, ideally by listening to your favorite calming music, podcasts (like, say, This American Life) and meditations. Of course, to really enjoy that stuff, you'll want the best possible headphones.

Read more: Free entertainment to help you beat the coronavirus quarantine blues

Perfect time for a Sony giveaway! Starting today, you can enter for your chance to win a Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphone -- a CNET favorite, as evidenced by its home on our list of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones. And this isn't just a one-and-done giveaway, no, sir -- five lucky winners will receive this prize, which has an approximate retail value of $300.

Want to know more about the product? Read David Carnoy's Sony WH-1000XM3 review. His verdict: "With its comfortable fit and superb performance, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the noise-canceling headphone to beat."

To enter, start by reading our rules carefully, then use the form below to get your entry in (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

Now playing: Watch this: Sony's WH-1000XM3 dethrones Bose QuietComfort 35 II as...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.