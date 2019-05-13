Enter for your chance to win* an unlocked LG G8 ThinQ phone

CNET

News flash: There are premium phones made by brands other than Apple and Samsung! I know, hard to believe. But you might be forgiven for missing the recent launch of the LG G8 ThinQ, which happened right around the time a certain other company unveiled five new Galaxy phones.

That's too bad, because as Lynn La reported in her G8 ThinQ review, LG's latest flagship is "an objectively great phone." An expensive one, yes, but packed with features including a headphone jack.

Want one? You've come to the right place. CNET is giving away three LG G8 ThinQ phones, and each winner will also receive a $25 CBS All Access gift card. (Twilight Zone binge, anyone?)

To enter to win*, you just have to fill out the form below after reading our official rules, located in the rules tab. You will also have to accept our terms and conditions.

Trouble viewing this form? Here's a direct link so you can enter the LG G8 ThinQ phone giveaway.

