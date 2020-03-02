Enter for your chance to win an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip*

Angela Lang/CNET

Is there a hotter item right now than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? OK, sure, there are other folding phones, including the Motorola Razr, Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X -- but those all cost money. CNET is giving you the chance to win a Galaxy Z Flip for zero money. (Once again, I find myself insanely jealous of you, dear readers, because I'm not eligible to enter. You are.)

What's more, Jessica Dolcourt had this to say: "The Galaxy Z Flip is the best foldable phone I've ever used." That's from her Galaxy Z Flip review, which you'll want to read to further whet your appetite.

The phone is valued at $1,380 and unlocked to work with any GSM carrier. That means AT&T, T-Mobile and smaller offshoots like Cricket and Mint Mobile.

To enter, start by reading our rules carefully, then use the form below to get your entry in (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

