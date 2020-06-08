Rick Broida/CNET

Words can't adequately express how much I love VR, and particularly the Oculus Quest VR headset. It's a self-contained system, no PC tether required, with tons of great games and apps. It's so great, in fact, that it's constantly sold out just about everywhere (though we've been tracking Oculus Quest inventory at various stores to help you find one).

You don't have to take my word for it: Scott Stein recently opined that the Oculus Quest remains the best VR headset you can buy.

But you know what's better than buying a Quest? Winning one. And that's exactly what you can do as part of GameSpot's Play For All event, which takes place throughout June. This charity celebration will include lots of exciting game news and announcements, with numerous companies sharing details on their upcoming games.

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

