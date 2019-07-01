How about a new phone? For once, I'm not steering you to a deal -- I'm giving you the chance to win one. One of three, in fact, thanks to the awesome folks at Verizon Visible.

Verizon who-now? Visible is the carrier's prepaid service, offering unlimited everything for a flat $40 per month. I'm a fan, even more so now that Visible has eliminated the plan's speed cap.

So this is particularly awesome: You've got a shot at winning one of three excellent phones, each provided with two months' worth of Visible service.

The grand prize: an iPhone XS. The first runner-up will receive a Google Pixel 3a; the second runner-up, a Motorola Moto G7.

To enter to win*, you just have to fill out the form below after reading our official rules, located in the rules tab. You will also have to accept our terms and conditions. (Trouble viewing the form? Here's a direct link so you can enter the Verizon Visible giveaway.)

Good luck!

