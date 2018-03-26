CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
When I was a kid, I spent a lot of time racing slot-cars. That's why I was super-excited by the arrival of the Anki Overdrive a few years back: It looked like a modern, high-tech version of that beloved pastime.
Also when I was a kid, I loved robots. Because, duh: Star Wars! R2-D2! Who didn't want their own adorable little programmable tin can?
This brings us to today's giveaway, quite possibly one of my all-time favorites. The awesome folks at Anki have put together this sweet giveaway package:
Grand prize:
- Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition
- Nuke Phantom Supercar
- Anki Overdrive Speed Kit
- Cozmo Robot
- Cozmo Carrying Case and Cozmo Treads
First runner-up prize:
- Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition
- Cozmo Robot
Second runner-up prize:
- Cozmo Robot
Yes, please! In case you're unfamiliar with Overdrive, it's an expandable racetrack with app-controlled cars. You can upgrade them, add virtual weapons and so on. It's really slick, and this Fast & Furious Edition is especially cool for fans of the movie series. Be sure to read CNET's preview for all the details.
As for the Cozmo, it's another geeky dream-come-true: a cute little programmable robot that's charming, interactive and even secretly educational. Read Scott Stein's Cozmo overview.
Ready for your shot at these cool prizes? Find the comments section and answer this question: What kind of robot would you most like to have around the house?
Once that's done, vote in our poll (below) and you're set! Check out the complete rules for more details:
How to enter:
- Register as a CNET user (by clicking "Join / Sign in" in the top-right corner of the page). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.
- Locate the comments section, then answer this question: "What kind of robot would you most like to have around the house?" Then click Post Comment.
- Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winners will be chosen randomly.
- If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.
- Entries can be submitted until Friday, March 30, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Some legalese: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of CNET.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 30, 2018. See rules for details.
