Enter for your chance to win* an AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi System

Home is where the Wi-Fi is, and depending on the age, size and layout of your home, signals might not reach all corners. That's a common problem, which is why mesh networks have started to catch on in a big way. By deploying a base station and "mesh points," you can greatly improve connectivity.

And guess what? You just clicked your way into a chance to win your very own mesh network from the awesome folks at Ubiquiti Networks.

The AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi System consists of a seriously cool-looking router base station and two similarly stylish access points, all of them designed to blanket your house in speedy Wi-Fi goodness.

Sound good? Here's what you have the chance to win this week:

Grand prize: The AmpiFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi System, ARV $350.

First prize: One AmpliFi-R Mesh Router and one Mesh Point, ARV $280.

Second prize: Two Mesh Points (compatible with any router), ARV $260.

I haven't had the chance to try this gear myself, but from what I've read, it's very easy to install and very good at filling your home with Wi-Fi signals. Over at Amazon, the full system earned a 4.3-star average rating from well over 500 customers -- an impressive score for any kind of networking gear.

To enter, hit the comments section and answer these questions: "Which area in your house has the worst Wi-Fi signal and where is your current Wi-Fi router placed?" Then vote in our poll (below) and you're done!

Good luck, cheeps.

How to enter: