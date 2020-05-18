Enter for your chance to win a Tovala Smart Oven and Tovala Meals*

Rick Broida/CNET

Total klutz in the kitchen? Can't even boil an egg? Tovala has the oven for you; just scan a Tovala meal container or any of over 650 groceries and pop that baby in. Presto: Tasty, restaurant-quality cuisine thanks to a combination of steam, broiling and convection baking.

Sound good? CNET and our sister site Chowhound have teamed up for the Tovala Oven and Meals Giveaway, with one lucky winner taking home the oven and a $100 Tovala meal credit. (You can get additional meals delivered weekly if you wish, much like with a meal-kit service.) ARV for this prize bundle: $400.

By the way, you can learn more about the product by reading CNET's Tovala Smart Oven Gen 2 review. TL;DR: "Tovala's oven is optimized for Tovala's tasty meal kits and makes it easy to plate a beautiful meal in under half an hour."

Read more: The best smart countertop ovens for 2020

To throw your hat in the oven -- er, ring -- all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form. Also, we're currently having technical issues with the form's Twitter browser integration, so please copy and paste the article link in your mobile or desktop browser. Sorry for the inconvenience!

Now playing: Watch this: This smart oven makes meal-kit cooking easier than ever

