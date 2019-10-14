Angela Lang/CNET

If you're anything like me, you'd love to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Fold -- but you wouldn't (or couldn't) pay $2,000 for the privilege. I mean, sure, it didn't quite go the distance in our amazing Fold durability test, and who really knows if this is a genuinely practical device or just a novelty? But, come on: It's a folding phone. And when it's unfolded, it's a 7.3-inch tablet. Yes, please.

Allow me, then, to offer you one free of charge. And by "you" I mean the solitary winner of CNET's Great Fold Giveaway. All you have to do is throw your virtual hat into the ring for a shot at Samsung's infamous new phone.

Want to learn more about it? Be sure to read Jessica Dolcourt's extensive Galaxy Fold review. She found a lot to admire, but some problems as well. (Good thing you're getting yours for free, right?) Hit the comments if you want to share your own thoughts on the Fold -- and whether folding is indeed the future for phones.

Ready to enter? You've got until Halloween, Oct. 31, to get it done. Hit up the form below for all the details, including the rules and requirements. Good luck!

Now playing: Watch this: Galaxy Fold makes its case for the future

