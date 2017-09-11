Enter for your chance to win* a Massdrop audio bundle

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
High-end audio gear: Would love to have it, can't really afford it.
Massdrop creates high-quality, custom gear, apparel and products inspired and designed by online communities. Or to put it another way: It's a maker and reseller of all kinds of cool stuff, audio gear included.
I can think of no better way to introduce you to the company than with some seriously valuable prizes. Huge thanks to Massdrop for offering Cheapskate readers the chance to win all these gadgets!
The big winner gets:
- A Grace m9xx DAC/Amp -- Approximate retail value (ARV): $499.99
- A pair of JBL LSR30X powered speakers -- ARV: $279.99
- A set of Fostex TH-X00 headphones -- ARV: $399.99
Runner-up #1 gets:
- A Grace m9xx Dac/Amp -- ARV: $499.99
- A set of Sennheiser HD6XX headphones -- ARV: $199.99
Runner-up #2 gets:
- A Centrance DACport Slim -- ARV: $99.99
- A set of AKG K7XX headphones -- ARV: $199.99
Whaaaat! That's some kickin' audio loot right there, my friends. I won't pretend to know what a DAC/Amp or DACport is, because I'm not an audiophile, but I sure know good audio gear when I see it.
So thanks again to Massdrop for all this great stuff, sure to make three lucky winners very happy.
Enter to win! All you have to do is leave a comment answering this question:
"If you could work with any audio company to design your dream gear, which company, and what would the gear be?"
Check out the complete rules below for more details. And if you're up for it, please vote in our poll as well!
How to enter:
- Register as a CNET user (by clicking the head icon in the top-right corner of the page, then clicking Join CNET). If you're already registered, there's no need to register again -- you just need to be logged in.
- Locate the comments section, then answer this question: "If you could work with any audio company to design your dream gear, which company, and what would the gear be?" Then click Post Comment.
- Leave only one comment. You may enter for this specific giveaway only once. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified. The winners will be chosen randomly.
- If you are chosen, you will be notified via email. The winner must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.
- Entries can be submitted until Friday, Sept. 15, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
- Some legalese: *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the US, 18 and older, and a registered user of CNET.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 15, 2017. See rules for details.
