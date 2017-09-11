Enter for your chance to win* a Massdrop audio bundle

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Massdrop

High-end audio gear: Would love to have it, can't really afford it.

Massdrop creates high-quality, custom gear, apparel and products inspired and designed by online communities. Or to put it another way: It's a maker and reseller of all kinds of cool stuff, audio gear included.

I can think of no better way to introduce you to the company than with some seriously valuable prizes. Huge thanks to Massdrop for offering Cheapskate readers the chance to win all these gadgets!

The big winner gets:

Massdrop

Runner-up #1 gets:

Runner-up #2 gets:

Whaaaat! That's some kickin' audio loot right there, my friends. I won't pretend to know what a DAC/Amp or DACport is, because I'm not an audiophile, but I sure know good audio gear when I see it.

So thanks again to Massdrop for all this great stuff, sure to make three lucky winners very happy.

Enter to win! All you have to do is leave a comment answering this question:

"If you could work with any audio company to design your dream gear, which company, and what would the gear be?"

Check out the complete rules below for more details. And if you're up for it, please vote in our poll as well!

How to enter: