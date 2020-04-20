Enter for your chance to win a Kodak Smile Classic Instant Print Digital Camera*

Kodak!

There's something uniquely satisfying about a camera that snaps a picture and then spits out a printed copy. You might have fond memories of that from the 20th century, or you might be too young to know what the heck I'm talking about. Either way, this new giveaway is just for you.

CNET and Kodak have teamed up to give five lucky folks a Kodak Smile Classic Instant Print Digital Camera, each valued at $149.99. While many similar cameras churn out very small prints, this one relies on 3.25x4.5-inch paper -- a much more practical size. And they're sticky-backed, so you can easily slap them on a wall, mirror or whatever.

The charmingly retro Smile has a pop-up viewfinder and a rechargeable battery that's good for up to 35 prints. It uses Zink photo paper and can print snapshots already stored on your phone. And speaking of that, Kodak's app lets you add borders, stickers and even AR effects.

To throw your hat in, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

Good luck!

