Enter for your chance to win* a KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Collection

KitchenAid

Most kitchens seem to be a hodge-podge of appliances collected over time, rarely the same style, color or even manufacturer. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but wouldn't it be cool to have matching everything?

Welcome to the CNET and Chowhound Springtime to Win-Time Sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will take home KitchenAid's brand-new Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection, which celebrates the company's 100-year anniversary.

That bundle of Passion Red-colored goodies -- which, as you can see, is insanely gorgeous -- includes the following:

Stand Mixer with Stainless Steel Bowl and Pouring Shield

2-Speed Hand Blender

3.5 Cup Food Chopper

7-Speed Hand Mixer

1.5 Liter Kettle

2-Slice Toaster

Combined value of all this sweet kitchen booty: a little over $750. If you don't win, all these items can be purchased separately.

Now for the important part: To enter for your chance to win, you must follow KitchenAid on Instagram. With that done, read the official rules, accept the terms and conditions and, finally, fill out the form below.

You can get additional entries by following Chowhound, CNET and our sister sites across our social media platforms and by visiting our websites. This giveaway is open April 1, 2019, through April 30, 2019, and is valid in the US, Puerto Rico and Canada only.

Good luck!

