Enter for your chance to win a Hisense H8G 65-inch 4K ULED TV*

Hisense

Time for a TV upgrade? Even if you own a model that's only a few years old, I suspect you'd be mighty happy to swap it out for a 65-inch Hisense H8G. This model does all the things -- like, all the things, including a few things you probably didn't know were things.

For example, it incorporates quantum-dot technology, meaning it's able to produce OLED-quality color and brightness. It supports local dimming, which keeps the screen dark in areas that need it and well-lit in areas that don't. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. And it runs Android TV, so it has Google Assistant built in.

Sound good? I thought so. Do not miss your chance to enter this giveaway. All you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

