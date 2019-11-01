Enter for your chance to win* a Google Pixel 4 XL

Juan Garzon/CNET

The new Google Pixel 4 XL may not be perfect, but I'll wager you wouldn't mind walking away with one for free? You've got the chance to do just that today, thanks to CNET's all-new giveaway. One lucky person will receive the unlocked Pixel 4 XL (128GB) and Google's Pixel USB-C earbuds (which is nice because earbuds aren't normally included with the phone). Total value: A cool $1,030.

The Pixel 4 XL is a 6.3-inch phone that's notable for having an outstanding camera and super-fast screen-refresh rate. Want to know more? Read CNET's Pixel 4 XL review to get the full scoop. Although the overall reaction was a little lukewarm (we expected better given the flagship price tag), there's no denying this is a fabulous phone.

For your shot at winning it, all you have to do to enter is tackle that form below, and do so prior to 9 p.m. PT on Nov. 11. If you have trouble viewing or accessing the form on a mobile device, try this link instead. Good luck!

See all the other current CNET giveaways!

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 4 and 4 XL have awesome cameras but high prices

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.