Enter for your chance to win* a Google Pixel 2 XL and 1 year of US Mobile service!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Juan Garzón/CNET

If there's a phone that created more recent headlines than the iPhone X, it's the Google Pixel 2 XL. In both cases, not all the news was good -- but, let's face it, these are highly desirable models.

Also highly expensive. That's why I'm overjoyed by today's giveaway, which comes courtesy of US Mobile. One lucky winner will take home a Google Pixel 2 XL and an entire year of unlimited Super LTE service -- a combined value of $1,400.

Two lucky runners-up will each get a Huawei Honor 7X and two months of service (including 5GB of data and 1,000 minutes and texts).

In case you're not familiar with US Mobile, this up-and-coming carrier leverages both T-Mobile and Verizon networks, meaning it can accommodate nearly any BYO-phone customer. And its plans are highly competitive, particularly for Verizon customers seeking a less expensive alternative (without sacrificing coverage).

Want to know more? I first wrote about US Mobile back in November, when it was offering a Cheapskate-exclusive deal. That has since expired, but I have a sneaking suspicion there will be others in the future. Until then, that post will tell you a lot about what you need to know about the carrier.

What you need to know right now is, enter this amazing giveaway! To do so, all you have to do is leave a comment answering this question: "Of all the carriers you've tried, which one was best, and why?"

Once that's done, vote in our poll (below) and you're set! Check out the complete rules below for more details. Good luck!

How to enter: