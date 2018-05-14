CNET

Vinyl.

Back in my day, that's how we consumed music. We trolled record stores for new releases, pored over liner notes and carefully arranged our albums in stacks of milk crates.

Today, in the era of Spotify and all the music of the world at your fingertips, what could anyone possibly want with vinyl records? Beats me, but they're hip and super-popular again -- and today you've got the chance to win a fantastic record player.

Sorry -- turntable. (I wasn't cool then and I'm not going to start now.) The fine folks at Fluance have put together three sweet prize packages for Cheapskate readers:

Grand prize -- An RT81 High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable, two Ai40 5-inch Powered Bookshelf Speakers and an RT10 Heavy Duty Vinyl Carrying Case. (Read CNET's RT81 review to learn more about this sweet player.)

1st runner-up -- An RT80 turntable and XL7S speakers.

2nd runner-up -- An RT80 turntable.

Needless to say, it's time to dig out your old record collection! Or start building a new one. Either way, you've got a shot at some awesome gear. To enter, just use the tool below. If you're so inclined, hit the comments and name three of your all-time favorite albums. (That's not required for entry; I just like to know what people like!)

Once that's done, vote in our poll (below) and you're set! Check out the complete rules for more details.

How to enter

The first step is to read our official rules carefully; remember that this is a sweepstakes for citizens and legal residents of the US, Puerto Rico and Canada, and you must accept our terms and conditions. Once you are all done with the legalities, you get one entry for completing the form -- but if you want to increase your chances of winning, you can get extra entries for following CNET, downloading the CNET app and sharing the contest with friends across social media.

