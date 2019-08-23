Enter for your chance to win* a Fluance audio system

CNET

It's giveaway time! And once again the fabulous Fluance folks are offering Cheapskate readers a shot at some fantastic audio gear. Welcome to the Fluance Sound Sweeps!

Here's what the grand prize winner will bring home:

A limited-edition RT81 record player (white)

A pair of limited-edition Ai40 powered bookshelf speakers (white)

An Fi20 Bluetooth speaker (bamboo)

Total value of that package: a cool $500. And two runners-up will each receive a Fluance Fi20 speaker (one in walnut, one in black ash) worth $150.

The turntable and speakers, by the way, are indeed limited-edition items, announced just yesterday to help celebrate Fluance's 20th anniversary. Only a small quantity will be produced, so this is your chance to own a little bit of Fluance history. What's more, with promo code CNET10FLU, anyone can get 10% off any order of $100 or more between now and Aug. 27.

Ready to enter? You've got until Sept. 6 to get it done. Hit up the form below for all the details, including the rules and requirements.

If you have trouble seeing the form please check this link.

Good luck!

