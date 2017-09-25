CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

CyberLink

When it comes to editing photos and video, you can accomplish a lot on a mobile device -- but you get nowhere near the power and versatility afforded by desktop software. Similarly, if you want to make your PC the hub of a home-theater system, the right software is essential.

Welcome to today's giveaway. In case you haven't guessed, it's all about apps -- video software, photo software and so on. Some of my favorite tools, in fact.

One lucky grand-prize winner will receive the following:

Thanks, CyberLink! That's one mighty sweet bundle. And let me note for the record that although I was a Pinnacle Studio user for many years, I recently switched to PowerDirector. It's much better, in my humble opinion -- a powerful tool with an interface that makes sense. The latest version adds support for 360-video editing, stabilization, titling and more.

PhotoDirector has also joined the 360 club, with a collection of new tools for creating photo art from videos and 360 images. And PowerDVD offers unparalleled video-viewing capabilities, including support for Blu-ray, 4K, 360 and VR media.

Speaking of those two tools, four runners-up will each receive PhotoDirector 9 Ultra and PowerDVD 17 Ultra. So five winners in all!

Enter to win! All you have to do is leave a comment answering this question regarding 360-degree cameras:

"" (Me, I'd strap one to a drone and stream the video to a VR headset. Though only if I'd taken some Dramamine first.)

Check out the complete rules below for more details. And if you're up for it, please vote in our poll as well!

How to enter: