Enter for your chance to win* a Canary security system

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. And find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.

Canary

You've got lots of ways to bring video into your home, but what about when you want to send video from it? Like from a camera to your phone or tablet? So you can keep an eye on things?

That's the idea behind Canary's line of home-security cameras, which are some of the most advanced on the market. The Canary all-in-one, for example, not only streams HD video during the day or night, but also monitors air quality, temperature and humidity. It offers motion detection and can emit a 90-decibel siren in case of unauthorized movement.

The Canary Flex is designed for either indoor or outdoor use and can work with or without wires (i.e. on battery power). It also has a microphone and speaker (with two-way talk features coming soon). I had the chance to test-drive a Flex and was really impressed at how easy it was to set up. The video quality was impressive as well.

Good stuff, right? Wait, it gets better: The Canary folks were kind enough to offer some seriously good giveaway stuff to Cheapskate readers. The grand prize: one Canary and two Canary Flexes, a bundle worth $599!

Second prize is one Canary and one Flex, while a third winner will receive a Canary. Woot!

To enter for your chance to win this awesome giveaway, hit the comments and answer this question: What's your chief reason for wanting a home security camera? Maybe it's, you know, home security. But there might be another driver, like keeping tabs on the dog or making sure the babysitter actually, er, sits.

After that, optional but appreciated: Vote in our poll, below.

Good luck, cheeps!

How to enter: