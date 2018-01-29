Enter for your chance to win* a Canary home-security package

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Canary

Woo! Time for another giveaway! And if this one seems familiar, that's because it's a repeat of a mega-popular one from last year.

As I noted then, there are plenty of ways to bring video into your home (Netflix, anyone?), but what about when you want to send video from it? Like from a camera to your phone or tablet, so you can keep an eye on things.

That's the idea behind Canary's line of home-security cameras, which are some of the most advanced on the market. The Canary all-in-one, for example, not only streams HD video during the day or night, but also monitors air quality, temperature and humidity. It offers motion detection and can emit a 90-decibel siren in case of unauthorized movement.

Canary

The Canary Flex is designed for either indoor or outdoor use and can work with or without wires (i.e. on battery power). It also has a microphone and speaker (with two-way talk features coming soon). I had the chance to test-drive a Flex and was really impressed at how easy it was to set up. The video quality was impressive as well.

There's also the Canary View, the company's newest product; it's an indoor camera with night-vision, alerts and push-button access to fire, police and EMS.

Good stuff, right? Wait, it gets better: The Canary folks were kind enough to offer some seriously good giveaway stuff to Cheapskate readers. The grand prize: One Canary all-in-one, two Canary Flexes and a 1-year Canary membership -- a bundle worth $668!

Second prize is a View, a Flex and a membership, and two lucky folks will score that bundle. Woot!

To enter for your chance to win this awesome giveaway, hit the comments and answer this question: If Canary had a celebrity spokesperson, who would it be? My choice: William Shatner, of course, who should be the celebrity spokesperson for everything.

Once that's done, vote in our poll (below) and you're set! Check out the complete rules for more details:

How to enter: