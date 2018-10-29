In an ideal world, we wouldn't need security cameras. In this world, we do.

Fortunately, the awesome folks at Canary are going to give five lucky Cheapskate readers a complete security-camera bundle. (This is their third giveaway in this space -- you rock, Canary!)

The company's line of home-security cameras are some of the most advanced on the market. The Canary All-in-One, for example, not only streams HD video during the day or night, but also monitors air quality, temperature and humidity. It detects motion and can emit a 90-decibel siren in case of unauthorized movement.

The Canary Flex is designed for either indoor or outdoor use and can work with or without wires (i.e. on battery power). It also has a microphone and speaker and two-way talk features. I had the chance to test-drive a Flex and was really impressed at how easy it was to set up. The video quality was impressive as well.

There's also the Canary View, an indoor camera with night-vision, alerts and push-button access to fire, police and EMS.

Good stuff, right? So check out the two grand prize bundles: One Canary All-in-One, one Flex, one View and a 1-year Canary membership -- a bundle worth $566!

Second prize is a Flex and a one-year membership, and three people will score that bundle. Sweet!

How to enter

Just complete the form below with, at minimum, your name and email address. You've got until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 11, 2018. (Trouble viewing the form? Use this link.)

Take note that entering will automatically register you as a CNET user (if you're not one already) and subscribe you to the excellent CNET Insider, Cheapskate and How-To newsletters.

Optional but welcome: Hit the comments and answer this question: Name one security-camera detection feature that you'd especially love to have. This could be facial detection, pet detection, package detection, fall detection, broken-glass/loud-sound detection or something else.

Here are the official rules for this giveaway. Good luck!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!