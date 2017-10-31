CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Immedia Semiconductor

Here's the hassle with pretty much every home-security camera ever: wires. Even if the cameras connect via Wi-Fi, they require power cords. That limits where you can place them and leads to a lot of potentially unsightly cables. On top of that, many services charge a monthly subscription fee for video storage.

Here's what's awesome about Blink home-security cameras: They're totally wireless. They run for up to two years on their lithium batteries. And there's no charge for the cloud. So just stick 'em wherever you need 'em -- inside or out -- and presto, you've got live-streaming video, motion alerts, night vision, temperature sensing and more.

Sound good? Then you've come to the right giveaway, because one lucky person is about to walk away with a Blink mega-bundle: five Blink indoor cameras, five Blink XT outdoor cameras and one sync module to tie them all together!

Two runners-up will each receive a five-camera system: three Blinks, two Blink XTs and a sync module.

How awesome is that! My heartfelt thanks to Immedia Semiconductor for offering such a generous set of prizes to Cheapskate readers. (By the way, if you don't win, Blink's cameras start at just $99 apiece -- and, again, no subscription fees!)

To enter, hit the comments section and answer this question: What would be your primary reason for installing home-security cameras? For me, it would be to monitor our driveway at night, because car break-ins are an unfortunate fact of life in my neighborhood. For you, maybe you want to keep tabs on the dog while you're away? Deter front-porch package theft? Make sure the babysitter's doing his or her job while you're out to dinner?

Once that's done, vote in our poll (below) and you're set! Check out the complete rules for more details:

How to enter: