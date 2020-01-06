CNET

Here's what CNET's David Carnoy had to say about the LG C9 OLED TV: "If you want the best TV picture quality and are willing to pay for it, the LG C9 should be the first 2019 TV on your list."

My addendum: If you want the best TV picture quality and don't want to pay for it, you've come to the right giveaway. CNET has teamed up with CBS Sports and SportsLine to offer one lucky person an LG C9 65-inch OLED TV!

Offering "better image quality than any television we've tested," the C9 measures less than a quarter-inch thick (save for a ports-bulge near the bottom). Its smarts come from LG's webOS and its remote offers a nifty motion-control option for quickly navigating onscreen menus and keyboards.

Following some 2019 updates, the TV also now supports both Amazon Alexa for voice commands and Apple AirPlay 2, which allows for control via your iOS devices.

To whet your appetite even further, here's Carnoy's full review of the LG C9.

Sound good? Of course it does! To enter, just fill in the form below. If you're having trouble accessing it on your mobile device, try this link. Good luck!

