Enter CNET's Virtual School Giveaway*

The words "back to school" have never been more complicated than they are right now. One thing is certain: Virtually every fall program is going to involve at least some remote learning, which means you might be looking for some tech accessories to help improve the work-from-home experience.

Kensington, makers of fantastic workstation products, wants to help. The company has put together five prize bundles for CNET readers, each containing three useful items for those attending a virtual school or workplace.

Here's the prize rundown. Two grand-prize winners will each receive:

Next, three first-prize winners will each receive:

To enter the giveaway, all you have to do is read our rules carefully, then use the form below to submit your entry (or entries, if you want to take a few extra steps). If you're on a mobile device or otherwise have trouble signing up, this link will take you where you need to go. Using an ad blocker? You may need to disable it in order to properly view the form.

