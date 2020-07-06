Ennio Morricone, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly composer, dies aged 91

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Italian composer Ennio Morricone, whose work helped define movies since the 1960s, died early Monday in Rome, according to the Associated Press. His theme for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly is among cinema's most iconic.

Some of his other major work included Brian de Palma's The Untouchables and Quentin Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, which earned him an Oscar in 2016.

