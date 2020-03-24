Enjoy a lifetime of MindFi meditations for $30

MindFi

At last count, there were some 37,000 meditation apps for phones and tablets. I mean, that might be an exaggeration, but there are lots. And many, if not most, charge a monthly or annual fee. While you can't put a price on mental health, especially right now, I'd rather not be on the hook for yet another subscription. (Can a meditation app help me reduce the anxiety that comes from paying for a meditation app?)

Have no fear, Cheapskate is here: For a limited time, you can get a with promo code MIND25. That's an extra $10 off an already great deal; MindFi would cost you $175 for lifetime access if bought via the app.

To put that in some perspective, popular meditation app Headspace costs $12.99 a month, while Calm costs $69.99 annually or $399.99 (!) for life.

MindFi is divided into four main sections: Breathe, Mood, Focus and Courses. It also starts playing relaxing sounds of rain, the forest, a campfire or the like from the moment you start the app -- just in case you want some white noise.

I like the Breathe section, which has meditations as short as a minute (often all you need to calm down a bit), and Mood, which lets you choose the emoji that best reflects your current state of mind and gives you meditations designed specifically for it. I can't say I fully understand how Focus works, though; it seems like it's just a countdown timer.

Indeed, certain areas of the app could use a little more in the way of explanation, but there's still more than enough good stuff here to help you calm down, reduce anxiety, sleep better and so on. I believe meditation offers those benefits and more; I'm a big fan.

Do note the terms of this purchase: Your license must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase, and once that redemption happens, there are no refunds. I definitely recommend trying out the free version (for Android and iOS) before splurging on the lifetime option.

Your thoughts?

Save $30 on a 1-year Spotify subscription

A Spotify subscription costs $9.99 a month, or $99 annually if you buy a 12-month gift card. The latter option effectively saves you $20, but here's how it can save you $30: For a limited time, and while supplies last, LoadUp Gifts via Rakuten has a with promo code LOAD10A. This deal requires you to have a Rakuten account.

Once purchased, you'll receive a digital redemption code via email. As you might expect, the code cannot be used with Family or Student plans, and it can't be applied to Spotify with Hulu plans.

There is, of course, a free tier for Spotify listening; upgrading to Premium nets you ad-free streaming, unlimited skips and support for music downloads (for offline listening).

