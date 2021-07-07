England storms into Euro 2020 final, memes say it's coming home

It's not the World Cup, but it still feels pretty good. On Wednesday, England beat Denmark 2-1 in the semifinal of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, aka Euro 2020, and it's fair to say the victory kick-started a social-media wave.

Many fans cited the chorus of the England tribute song, Three Lions (It's Coming Home), by English comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner and the band The Lightning Seeds, which marked England's hosting of Euro 1996. Ever since then, "it's coming home" has been a popular chant for hope-filled England fans.

Liam Gallagher, lead singer of the band Oasis, was one of many to tweet the line after the victory.

It’s coming home — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 7, 2021

Since England now moves on to play Italy, Italian fans had a twist on the slogan, arguing that, "It's coming to Rome."

It's coming to Rome pic.twitter.com/HfMrzQyKOF — Borghi Tv ( fy.fan ) (@Borghi_Tv) July 7, 2021

It's either it's coming home or it's coming Rome.

Good luck to England and Italy on Sunday! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇹 — carrie patino 🌳 (@carrie_patino) July 7, 2021

It wouldn't be soccer (er, football) without controversy, and this game had some too. Raheem Sterling of England drew a penalty on a foul that, USA Today notes, "really didn't look like a foul at all." That led to the hashtag #DivingHome.

Shameful that penalty was given regarding Sterling’s dive.



Diving Home #ENGDEN pic.twitter.com/v9qZAQTrcz — FEED THE POOR (@Goku1696) July 7, 2021

There also appeared to be two balls on the pitch at the time of the controversial penalty. Whoops. Some fans pointed out that when this same thing happened later in the match, play was stopped, but that didn't happen earlier.

"England invented football so they can do what they want apparently," said one Twitter user.

England invented football so they can do what they want apparently — Andre 🧃 🌍 (@Jxndre999) July 7, 2021

Two balls on the pitch in build-up to penalty! pic.twitter.com/u4coKoQIQo — Darren Tulett (@1DarrenTulett) July 7, 2021

THERE WERE TWO BALLS ON THE PITCH WHEN PENALTY WAS CALLED?!



(via @PietroMazzara ) pic.twitter.com/uSLwpedtvO — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 7, 2021

The law prohibits two balls on the pitch, and the referee usually stops playing and then discards the extra ball before resuming but it seems the law doesn’t work here. pic.twitter.com/y88Y60UykX — ً (@lfcxtn) July 7, 2021

The game was played in London, and some tweets suggested that Queen Elizabeth II was working some royal magic with VAR, aka video assistant referees.

There'll be plenty more social reaction come Sunday, when England meets Italy at 9 am PT at London's Wembley Stadium.