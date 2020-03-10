Engineer who went to RSA security conference tests positive for COVID-19

Getty/dowell

An engineer who attended the RSA cybersecurity conference in San Francisco last month has been diagnosed with COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The engineer began experiencing symptoms when he returned to his home in Connecticut from the conference on Feb. 28, according to the reported. He was hospitalized on March 6, and is now in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator in "guarded condition," his wife told Bloomberg. He had a heart condition and was predisposed for pneumonia, the report said.

Connecticut has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The details of the engineer's case seem to line up with the first case reported by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Sunday.

The RSA conference had more than 36,000 attendees and hundreds more speakers and exhibitors, according to event organizers.

RSA conference organizers and the Connecticut Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.