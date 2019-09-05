Energy efficiency rules would make light bulbs too expensive, says US government

Getty Images

The Department of Energy is walking back energy efficiency regulations for lightbulbs. These rules would have gone into effect in January 2020 and phased out incandescent and halogens bulbs. On Wednesday, the Department of Energy said that wouldn't be the case.

While the energy efficiency standards were finalized under the Obama Administration, they stem from a George W. Bush-era law fading out the bulbs, CBS News reported, also noting that the Energy Independence and Security Act led to a boost in the sale of LED bulbs and compact fluorescent bulbs.

One reason given for the rollback was price of more energy efficient bulbs.

"This action will ensure that the choice of how to light homes and businesses is left to the American people, not the federal government," said Department of Energy Spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes in a statement, calling it a "cost burden on American consumers and businesses."