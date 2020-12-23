Encase your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in a Logitech keyboard case for 42% off

Logitech

Your iPad Pro is protected in some sort of case, right? Wait, it's not? Now's your chance. Logitech's iPad Pro Keyboard Case turns your tablet into a shock-resistant laptop replacement, complete with a detachable backlit keyboard and storage for your Apple Pencil. Usually priced at $155 (and that's the current price on Amazon), you can get the at Daily Steals right now when you use promo code CNETLOGITC at checkout.

This case fits snugly around either model of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro -- first or second gen -- and magnetically snaps onto the detachable illuminated keyboard (the backlighting intensity is adjustable). The keyboard unfurls to cover and protect the screen when you're not working. The kickstand holds the iPad in a variety of positions including for typing, reading and portrait mode (with the keyboard detached).

While not quite the lowest price ever for this keyboard case, it's close. We've seen it as low as $86, which puts this deal within $4 of the lowest price ever.

