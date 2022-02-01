Encanto's We Don't Talk About Bruno reaches Billboard top spot

Disney

We Don't Talk About Bruno, the hit song from Disney's animated feature Encanto, has hit the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard announced the news late Monday, saying it's only the second ever song from a Disney animated feature to top the chart after A Whole New World from Aladdin in 1994.

"We're gonna be talking about this for a LONG time!" Disney Plus posted on Instagram Monday night. "Congratulations to Lin Manuel Miranda, the cast of Disney's Encanto, and of course, Bruno, on landing at No. 1 on this week's Billboard Hot 100 with 'We Don't Talk About Bruno'!"

We Don't Talk About Bruno, which was written by Lin Manuel Miranda of Hamilton and Disney's animated feature Moana, has been streamed 34.9 million times in the US during the week of Jan. 21-27, Billboard said.

As for the other songs from the Encanto soundtrack, Surface Pressure is sitting at number nine, The Family Madrigal at number 20, What Else Can I Do? At number 27, Dos Oruguitas at number 36, Waiting on a Miracle at number 48 and All Of You at number 82. The Encanto soundtrack is sitting in the top spot of the Billboard 200 albums chart for the third week.

Disney also hit the top five with Breaking Free from High School Musical in 2006, which reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100, and Let It Go from Frozen in 2014, which reached number five.

Encanto premiered in movie theaters Nov. 24, hitting the Disney Plus streaming service a month later, on Dec. 24.