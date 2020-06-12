Employee who protested Facebook's stance on Trump posts fired over tweet

Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook fired an employee who protested the social network's hands-off approach to President Donald Trump's controversial posts for publicly calling out another employee's "inaction" in a tweet.

Brandon Dail, who worked as an engineer at Facebook in Seattle, said in a tweet on Friday that he lost his job after he asked another employee to add a Black Lives Matter banner to a website about a tool built by Facebook. Dail said the employee refused because he didn't want to get political.

In the interest of transparency, I was let go for calling out an employee’s inaction here on Twitter. I stand by what I said. They didn’t give me the chance to quit 😅 https://t.co/zMw8ARMwZt — Brandon Dail (@aweary) June 12, 2020

In the public tweet posted on June 2, Dail mentions the employee by name and said that "intentionally not making a statement is already political."

Facebook confirmed that Dail's characterization of his firing was accurate but didn't provide anymore information. Dail didn't respond to a request for comment.

The social network has faced criticism from its own employees for not taking action against posts from Trump that workers and critics say could incite violence. Earlier this month, hundreds of employees staged a rare virtual walkout to protest the company's stance on political speech. Trump posts included the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in response to protests that have erupted following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who died after a white police officer pinned his neck down with his knee. Some employees quit while other threatened to leave the company.

Facebook said that Trump's posts didn't violate its rules against inciting violence and that it allows for discussion around the state use of force. The social network's approach contrasted with Twitter, which added a public interest notice over Trump's tweet.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said last week that the company is reviewing its policies, including rules that allow for the discussion about the use of state force.