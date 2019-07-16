Emoji for falafel, service dogs and sloths are finally here

Apple

If you've ever wished for a sloth, waffle or falafel emoji, the wait is almost over.

Apple and Google both unveiled dozens of new emoji ahead of World Emoji Day on Wednesday. They include animals like a flamingo, orangutan and sloth, as well as foods such as waffles, falafel and garlic.

The companies will also roll out new emoji depicting couples with a variety of skin tones, and there'll be gender-neutral characters, too.

In addition, Apple and Google will launch disability-themed emoji, including a new guide dog, wheelchairs and ears with hearing aids. Apple also unveiled prosthetic arm and leg emoji.

There's an epic new yawning emoji that's sure to come in handy, too.

Android Q, Google's next version of its mobile operating system, will add 65 new emoji. The Q beta program is currently available for certain devices. Apple will add 59 new emoji designs this fall as part of a software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.