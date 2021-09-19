Emmys nominees 2021: Who's up for awards tonight

Netflix

Will it be another big year for The Crown? Will Ted Lasso sweep the comedy awards? What's The Handmaid's Tale up to these days? Tune into the 93rd Primetime Emmy Awards tonight to find out.

The show, held in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, is stacked with the biggest of big contenders this year. Bridgerton, The Mandalorian and, yes, Amazon's The Boys, are up for best drama, among others.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the nominees, before the show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Read more: Emmys 2021: How to watch the awards show online | Interviews with O-T Fagbenle, Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly, more

Who's got the most nominations?

Including the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place last weekend, The Crown leads with 24, same as The Mandalorian. WandaVision is a close third on 23, followed by The Handmaid's Tale with 21.

Ted Lasso has the most of the major nominations that'll be announced tonight, at 13. The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown each have 11 major nominations, and The Queens Gambit is up for six major statues.

The year's Emmys also create history. Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, is nominated for best drama actress, becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category.

Netflix

Best Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Best Television Movie

Uncle Frank

Sylvie's Love

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Apple

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Best Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Best Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 — Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Best Competition Program