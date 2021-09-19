How to buy iPhone 13 now Emmys 2021: How to watch Grimes reveals what her son calls her FDA panel rejects Pfizer booster plan for general public SpaceX Inspiration4 mission

Emmys nominees 2021: Who's up for awards tonight

A ton of cracking shows are up for TV's biggest awards, with Ted Lasso, The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown leading nominations.

Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin are both nominated in acting categories for The Crown.

Will it be another big year for The Crown? Will Ted Lasso sweep the comedy awards? What's The Handmaid's Tale up to these days? Tune into the 93rd Primetime Emmy Awards tonight to find out.

The show, held in Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, is stacked with the biggest of big contenders this year. Bridgerton, The Mandalorian and, yes, Amazon's The Boys, are up for best drama, among others.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the nominees, before the show kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Who's got the most nominations?

Including the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place last weekend, The Crown leads with 24, same as The Mandalorian. WandaVision is a close third on 23, followed by The Handmaid's Tale with 21.

Ted Lasso has the most of the major nominations that'll be announced tonight, at 13. The Handmaid's Tale and The Crown each have 11 major nominations, and The Queens Gambit is up for six major statues.

The year's Emmys also create history. Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, is nominated for best drama actress, becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category.

The Queen's Gambit is up for several major awards. Chess has never felt so seen.

Best Drama Series

  • The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Bridgerton (Netflix)
  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
  • Lovecraft Country (HBO)
  • The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
  • Pose (FX)
  • This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

  • Black-ish (ABC)
  • Cobra Kai (Netflix)
  • Emily in Paris (Netflix)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
  • Pen15 (Hulu)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series

  • I May Destroy You (HBO)
  • Mare of Easttown (HBO)
  • The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
  • The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
  • WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Best Television Movie

  • Uncle Frank
  • Sylvie's Love
  • Oslo
  • Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
  • Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

  • Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose
  • Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
  • Josh O'Connor, The Crown
  • Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
  • Billy Porter, Pose
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Aidy Bryant, Shrill
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis has a best actor in a comedy nomination for Ted Lasso. And that's the tea.

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
  • Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ewan McGregor, Halston
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
  • Emerald Fennell, The Crown
  • Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
  • O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
  • John Lithgow, Perry Mason
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Chris Sullivan, This is Us
  • Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
  • Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
  • Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
  • Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
  • Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
  • Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
  • Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
  • Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

  • Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
  • Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
  • Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
  • Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
  • Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
  • Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

  • Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
  • Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

  • Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
  • Charles Dance, The Crown
  • Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  • Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
  • Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
  • Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
  • Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  • Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
  • Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
  • Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
  • Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Best Variety Talk Series

  • Conan (TBS)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Variety Special (Live)

  • Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
  • The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
  • The Oscars
  • The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
  • Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

  • Bo Burnham: Inside
  • David Byrne's American Utopia
  • 8:46 — Dave Chappelle
  • Friends: The Reunion
  • Hamilton
  • A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Best Competition Program

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Nailed It! (Netflix)
  • RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

