Emmys 2021 live updates: All the winners

The 73rd Primetime Emmys Awards ceremony is about to get underway, which means jokes, speeches and musical numbers are incoming.
Nominations are led by some of the smash-hit shows of the past year, such as Ted Lasso, WandaVision, The Queen's Gambit, The Crown and Mare of Easttown. On the acting side of things, Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Olsen, Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Jason Sudeikis and more magnificent performers are up for awards. Wow, competition is tough this year.
The awards ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Be sure to follow along here for all the winners as they're announced.
The red carpet
The red carpet has just about wrapped up and the limited attendees are heading inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the start of the show. This year's host is Cedric the Entertainer. Entertain us Cedric!
And they're here. Kate Winslet. Kate Winslet and Elizabeth Olsen. They're both vying for that super competitive best actress in a limited series award. Who's your pick?
Kaley Cuoco can't be missed, lighting up the red carpet in dazzling yellow. She's nominated for best comedy actress!
She's here. Katheryn Hahn. The moment. Agatha Harkness herself. Will she win best supporting actress in a limited series for WandaVision?
O-T Fagbenle, Cecily Strong, Amber Ruffin and Ken Jeong have entered the house.
Here are some of the early arrivals, including best actor in a drama nominee Josh O'Connor, repping The Crown.
You can follow the red carpet with the Television Academy here, or stick to these highlights.