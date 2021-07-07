Emmys 2021: Date, start time, nominations and how to watch online

Getty Images

The TV show submissions are down this year, understandably. Still, the 73rd Emmy Awards promises a few categories with intense, genuinely compelling competition.

Take the best limited series race. Hot favorite Mare of Easttown could be vying against The Queen's Gambit and I May Destroy You. Not to mention a tiny outside shout from WandaVision. (It would be nice simply if the genre piece was nominated at all.)

Those titles all look to dominate the best actress category as well, with tour de force performances from Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel and Elizabeth Olsen.

The nominations are announced on July 13 and the show takes place in Los Angeles on Sept. 19. (The Daytime Emmy Awards announced their winners at the end of June). Don't miss all that makes the three hours of formalities worthwhile, from the awkwardness and boring lulls to the moving (read: meme-worthy) high profile moments.

When do the 2021 Emmys take place?

The 2021 Emmys take place on Sunday, Sept 19. at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. With live events returning, you can expect at least some in-person attendees at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

When are the nominations announced?

Nominees will be announced on Tuesday, July 13 at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones will present the nominations, which you can watch over on the Emmys website or YouTube.

Who's hosting?

We don't know yet. Last year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted for a third time. Will he make it a fourth? Watch this space.

Watch live for free

Watching live for free is pretty easy to do, as long as you have an over-the-air antenna hooked up to your TV and get your local CBS station.

How to watch the Emmys live without cable

Cable TV cord cutters have a number of options for watching the ceremony via a live TV streaming service (with the notable exception of Sling TV), detailed below.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Paramount Plus, the replacement for CBS All Access, costs $10 per month and will let you watch the ceremony being broadcast on your local CBS station, if you live in one of the 206 markets where the service offers live TV.

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

AT&T TV's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. You can read more on AT&T's merger of its AT&T TV and TV Now services here.

Any free trials?

All the live TV streaming services above, with the exception of AT&T TV, offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Note: AT&T TV doesn't advertise a free trial but the company says that if you cancel within 14 days you won't be charged.

For deep-dive details, here's our massive streaming services guide.