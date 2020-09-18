We've all watched a lot of TV this year, right? This Sunday, Sept. 20, the 2020 Emmy Awards will recognize the TV shows that have both reflected and distracted us from these weird times. Watchmen, The Mandalorian, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark and the recently ended Schitt's Creek are among the modern classics battling it out at this year's Emmys.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony will look a little different, but it's still set to be a star-studded night. HBO's Watchmen scored the most nominations with 26 nods, followed by Amazon's ever-popular The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 and Netflix's dark drama Ozark with 18. Scroll down for the full list of nominations and my predictions for who's going to win the Emmy in each category.

Several newcomers to the streaming game are nominated, including Apple TV Plus (18 noms), Disney Plus (18) and Quibi (10), and it's notable that more than half of the best drama nominees are found on streaming services: Netflix has The Crown, Ozark and Stranger Things in the running, Hulu returns with The Handmaid's Tale, and newcomer Disney Plus brings The Mandalorian, which has already won a number of technical Emmys. In total, Netflix bagged 160 nominations while HBO managed 107.

Read more: How to stream the 2020 Emmys online

Outstanding Drama Series

Lewis Jacobs/AMC

We're happy to see The Mandalorian get so much love, but it's still a sci-fi action show, and awards shows may see a genre piece as less worthy than some of the prestige dramas on the list. Killing Eve and The Handmaid's Tale, meanwhile, have struggled to maintain their explosive initial excitement into second and third seasons. Over on Netflix, Stranger Things would be the popular choice, but the Emmys sure do love Ozark. For my money it's between the delicious dynastic drama Succession or the longer-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul. A big win could confirm what many fans insist, that Better Call Saul is even better than its legendary progenitor.

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Prediction: Better Call Saul could edge it

Outstanding Comedy Series

Pop TV

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is consummate television entertainment, and the many previous wins for costume and design are richly deserved. The showbusiness-focused Kominsky Method will probably strike a chord with Emmy voters, while Curb Your Enthusiasm had a long-awaited return to form in its 10th season. Meanwhile Insecure just keeps getting better and better. But it's unlikely that anything can stand in the way of the mighty Schitt's Creek and its glorious, life-affirming finale.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Prediction: It's got to be Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Limited Series

HBO

What a lineup. Unbelievable and Unorthodox both offered harrowing yet gripping ripped-from-the-headlines drama powered by utterly convincing performances, as did the hugely entertaining Mrs. America. Watchmen was perhaps the biggest surprise: a superhero show based on a comic that had already been made into a movie, yet delivered a searingly gripping examination of race and power in modern America.

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Prediction: Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie

It's interesting to see a nomination for Netflix's interactive choose-your-own-adventure movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but the statuette will probably go to something a little more heavyweight. Bad Education is a deliciously twisty and entertaining true-life tale, and El Camino was a welcome coda to the Breaking Bad saga. But American Son's gripping howl of despair is the most serious and timely film here.

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Prediction: American Son

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Prediction: Brian Cox, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Apple TV Plus

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Prediction: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Prediction: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Prediction: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Prediction: Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Prediction: Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Prediction: Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Prediction: Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Prediction: Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Prediction: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Prediction: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Prediction: Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Prediction: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Prediction: Drunk History

Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Prediction: The Masked Singer