We've all watched a lot of TV this year, right? Tonight, the 2020 Emmy Awards will recognize the TV shows that have both reflected and distracted us in these weird times. Watchmen, The Mandalorian, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ozark and the recently ended Schitt's Creek are among the modern classics battling it out at this year's Emmys.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony will look a little different, but it's still set to be a star-studded night. HBO's Watchmen scored the most nominations with 26 nods, followed by Amazon's ever-popular The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 and Netflix's dark drama Ozark with 18. Scroll down for the full list of nominations and my predictions for who's going to win the Emmy in each category.
Several newcomers to the streaming game are nominated, including Apple TV Plus (18 noms), Disney Plus (19) and Quibi (10), and it's notable that more than half of the best drama nominees are found on streaming services: Netflix has The Crown, Ozark and Stranger Things in the running, Hulu returns with The Handmaid's Tale, and newcomer Disney Plus brings The Mandalorian, which has already won a number of technical Emmys. In total, Netflix bagged 160 nominations while HBO managed 107.
Outstanding Drama Series
We're happy to see The Mandalorian get so much love, but it's still a sci-fi action show, and awards shows may see a genre piece as less worthy than some of the prestige dramas on the list. Killing Eve and The Handmaid's Tale, meanwhile, have struggled to maintain their explosive initial excitement into second and third seasons. Over on Netflix, Stranger Things would be the popular choice, but the Emmys sure do love Ozark. For my money it's between the delicious dynastic drama Succession or the longer-running Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul. A big win could confirm what many fans insist, that Better Call Saul is even better than its legendary progenitor.
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Prediction: Better Call Saul could edge it
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is consummate television entertainment, and the many previous wins for costume and design are richly deserved. The showbusiness-focused Kominsky Method will probably strike a chord with Emmy voters, while Curb Your Enthusiasm had a long-awaited return to form in its 10th season. Meanwhile Insecure just keeps getting better and better. But it's unlikely that anything can stand in the way of the mighty Schitt's Creek and its glorious, life-affirming finale.
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek
What We Do In the Shadows
Prediction: It's got to be Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Limited Series
What a lineup. Unbelievable and Unorthodox both offered harrowing yet gripping ripped-from-the-headlines drama powered by utterly convincing performances, as did the hugely entertaining Mrs. America. Watchmen was perhaps the biggest surprise: a superhero show based on a comic that had already been made into a movie, yet delivered a searingly gripping examination of race and power in modern America.
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Prediction: Watchmen
Outstanding Television Movie
It's interesting to see a nomination for Netflix's interactive choose-your-own-adventure movie Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but the statuette will probably go to something a little more heavyweight. Bad Education is a deliciously twisty and entertaining true-life tale, and El Camino was a welcome coda to the Breaking Bad saga. But American Son's gripping howl of despair is the most serious and timely film here.
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Prediction: American Son
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Prediction: Brian Cox, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Prediction: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Prediction: Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Prediction: Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Prediction: Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Prediction: Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Prediction: Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Prediction: Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Prediction: Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Prediction: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Prediction: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Prediction: Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Prediction: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Prediction: Drunk History
Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Prediction: The Masked Singer
