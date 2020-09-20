Sunday's 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are over, with Schitt's Creek sweeping the comedy awards and HBO's Watchmen and Succession nabbing a host of their own big wins in the limited series and drama categories.
Regina King unsurprisingly won best lead actress in a limited series for Watchmen, while Euphoria's Zendaya scored her first Emmy win for best lead actress in a drama. Mark Ruffalo fans were ecstatic to see him win best lead actor in a limited series for I Know This Much Is True.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the virtual ceremony mostly hiccup-free live from Staples Center in LA, with live feeds giving us the spontaneous reactions of winners from wherever they were in the world.
Here's the full list of 2020 Primetime Emmy Award winners.
Winners
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession -- winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark -- winner
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show -- winner
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Andrij Parekh, Succession -- winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, Succession -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession -- winner
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race -- winner
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen -- winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America -- winner
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen -- winner
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Maria Schrader, Unorthodox -- winner
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson, Watchmen -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen -- winner
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver -- winner
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt's Creek -- winner
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy and Andrew Cividino, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek -- winner
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
