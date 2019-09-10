Emmys 2019: Start Times, nominations and how to watch or stream without cable

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 71st Primetime Emmys are upon us. And this year is primed for upset. Game of Thrones' final season scored a record 32 nominations, but with its polarizing reception, will it go out with a fiery bang? Or will shows like Killing Eve and Bodyguard, which have their own massive fan bases, take out the big awards?

We have all the nominees and how to watch them here. Also note that the Emmys are following in the Oscars' footsteps by not having a host. How will that go down? See for yourself...

Start time

The Emmys will take place in Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. local time. That translates to a less convenient time for those in the UK, and as you'll see further down, it's tricky to watch over there at all.

United States

5 p.m. PT or 8 p.m. ET

United Kingdom

(Note that the Emmys start in the UK on Sept. 23)

1 a.m. GMT

Australia

(Note that the Emmys start in Australia on Sept. 23)

10 a.m. AEST

How to watch without cable

Fox will both broadcast the Emmys and livestream the show online. If you're hungry for extra Emmys content, head on over to ET's stream of red carpet arrivals here, and the TV Academy's stream of what's going on backstage here.

United States

If you don't have cable or satellite TV, you can watch the Emmys by streaming online with the Fox Now app or on Fox's Emmy page.

The following live television streaming services carry Fox and can also be used to livestream the Emmys: Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV NOW, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV.

United Kingdom

Unfortunately the Emmys won't be broadcast in the UK. You'll have to buy a VPN to watch via Fox or the other US streaming services.

Australia

The Emmys will be airing live on FOX8 or you can stream the show online with the Fox Now app or on Fox's Emmy page.