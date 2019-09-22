Emmys 2019 red carpet: Twitter reacts to Gwendoline Christie, our lord and savior

Red carpets, be they for the Oscars or for any awards including the Emmys, are usually pretty banal affairs, unless you're super into fashion.
But there's always one. One person who arrives and is just WHOA. So far, at the Emmys this year, that person is Gwendoline Christie, our lord and savior.
She came dressed in what can only be described as an incredibly striking and insane Jesus Christ cosplay. Usually, you might be like, too far? But it's Gwendoline Christie so everyone is basically swept away in the purest sense of awe.
This was probably my favourite reaction.
Others went hard on the Roman angle.
Yes, Gwendoline Christie could probably start a successful cult.
But for the most part, yes, Gwendoline Christie is currently living proof that God is a woman.
Gwendoline Christie arrives at the Emmys this year as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress after literally submitting herself for an award for her turn as Brienne of Tarth in the last season of Game of Thrones. That's a fantastic, bold move that I'm fully in support of. She is well known for her ability to slay awards shows.
