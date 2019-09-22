Emmys 2019 memes: Ben Stiller heckled by Bob Newhart, meet Dan Chowder

Few of us will ever take home an Emmy, but anyone can sit at home and pretend we're guests on Mystery Science Theater 3000 by dropping jokes and memes on Twitter.
Sunday night's host-free Primetime Emmy Awards have already included Bob Newhart informing Ben Stiller he's not dead, Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz pretending they had eye surgery and mangling the nominee names, and Gwendoline Christie dressing as either Jesus or Julius Caesar. It's also been a good night for Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, though there's still plenty to come.
Rudolph and Barinholtz announced they'd both had Lasik surgery earlier (spoiler: they didn't), so they could squint at the cue cards and deliver a delightfully gibberish-filled list of nominees. Don Cheadle came out "Dan Chowder," and somehow Michael Douglas turned into "Mickey Two Times," but Ted Danson stayed, well, Ted Danson.
"Dan Chowder was robbed!" wrote one Twitter user.
In an earlier bit, Ben Stiller walked past figures of the late George Burns and Lucille Ball, only to come across one of Bob Newhart that turned out to be the real actor. Newhart, who turned 90 earlier this month, proved he still could teach younger comics a few things about delivery and comic timing. Said Newhart, "This legend is going to kick your ass so you'll know I'm alive."
Twitter users seemed mostly pleased with Newhart's appearance, though some were upset he wasn't given a standing ovation. "They stand for the cast of Games of Thrones but not Bob Newhart?" wrote one watcher.
