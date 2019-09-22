Emmys 2019 memes: Ben Stiller heckled by Bob Newhart, meet Dan Chowder

Enlarge Image Amy Sussman/WireImage

Few of us will ever take home an Emmy, but anyone can sit at home and pretend we're guests on Mystery Science Theater 3000 by dropping jokes and memes on Twitter.

Sunday night's host-free Primetime Emmy Awards have already included Bob Newhart informing Ben Stiller he's not dead, Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz pretending they had eye surgery and mangling the nominee names, and Gwendoline Christie dressing as either Jesus or Julius Caesar. It's also been a good night for Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, though there's still plenty to come.

Rudolph and Barinholtz announced they'd both had Lasik surgery earlier (spoiler: they didn't), so they could squint at the cue cards and deliver a delightfully gibberish-filled list of nominees. Don Cheadle came out "Dan Chowder," and somehow Michael Douglas turned into "Mickey Two Times," but Ted Danson stayed, well, Ted Danson.

"Dan Chowder was robbed!" wrote one Twitter user.

At first this was going to be a tweet about these awful jokes but Cheadle will always be Dan Chowder to me. Can’t help it. #Emmys — Gretchen☘️ (@peskyteske) September 23, 2019

did not know i needed to hear maya rudolph say "nimrod" or "dan chowder" or "mickey two times" but here we are — character actress georgie rae (@georgiemorvis) September 23, 2019

Dan Chowder! I will now only refer to @DonCheadle with his new name #Emmys — Nikol King (@njking28) September 23, 2019

In an earlier bit, Ben Stiller walked past figures of the late George Burns and Lucille Ball, only to come across one of Bob Newhart that turned out to be the real actor. Newhart, who turned 90 earlier this month, proved he still could teach younger comics a few things about delivery and comic timing. Said Newhart, "This legend is going to kick your ass so you'll know I'm alive."

Twitter users seemed mostly pleased with Newhart's appearance, though some were upset he wasn't given a standing ovation. "They stand for the cast of Games of Thrones but not Bob Newhart?" wrote one watcher.

I will forever love Ben Stiller for that Bob Newhart gag. #emmys — Doug Plaut (@DougPlaut) September 23, 2019

Wax George Burns better sneak up on Ben Stiller and stab him by the end of this WAIT BOB NEWHART?!? #emmys — becky abrams (@beckyobecky) September 23, 2019

They stand for the cast of Games of Thrones but not Bob Newhart? #Emmys2019 — Kim (@ILoveLipGlosss) September 23, 2019

Kid turns on the Emmy’s. I tell her to turn that garbage off. Then Ben Stiller and Bob Newhart dialogue. This cranky old lady is hooked. — CinCin (@CinCin1992) September 23, 2019

I also love Bob Newhart. Just make a show of him heckling Ben Stiller. I’ll watch it. — Natasha Mascara (@mascara_natasha) September 23, 2019

Originally published Sept. 22, 6:36 p.m. PT and will be updated throughout the event.