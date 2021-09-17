Emmy nominations 2021: The full list of award categories

Nicki Minaj, Twitter, Fauci and the White House Jeff Bezos congratulates Elon Musk and SpaceX on launch iPhone 13 preorder Save $30 on the brand-new 2021 Apple iPad James Bond 007 Adidas sneakers Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine

The Primetime Emmys are stacked with smash-hit shows from the past year.

The 2021 Primetime Emmys ceremony is in September.

The 73rd Primetime Emmys are this Sunday, so it's time to take a look at who might be taking home the big awards. Kate Winslet, Elizabeth Olsen, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Sudeikis and Michaela Coel are some of the favorites.

Nominated shows include Mare of Easttown, The Crown, WandaVision, The Queen's Gambit, Ted Lasso and I May Destroy You, among many more.

Notably, The Emmys create history this year. Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, is nominated for best drama actress, becoming the first transgender performer to be nominated in a major acting category.

You can find the full list of Primetime Emmy nominations below. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET this Sunday, Sept. 19.

Primetime Emmy nominees 2021

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Television Movie

Uncle Frank
Sylvie's Love
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live

