Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Maniac

A new Netflix limited series seems to ride the line between sanity and the opposite.

Something about this image reminds me of a famous Windows logo. 

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

What have we got this time? Maniac, that's what. It's a limited series about two people who enter a pharmaceutical trial. From the looks of the trailer, Maniac looks like it'll span a number of different styles and eras. 

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up seven Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. If you haven't given the show a shot, you really should. Production for season two began earlier this year and Amazon has already ordered a third season. 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

It's just another Maniac Friday

