Emma Stone and Jonah Hill star in Maniac

What have we got this time? Maniac, that's what. It's a limited series about two people who enter a pharmaceutical trial. From the looks of the trailer, Maniac looks like it'll span a number of different styles and eras.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel picked up seven Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series. If you haven't given the show a shot, you really should. Production for season two began earlier this year and Amazon has already ordered a third season.

