Emilia Clarke tries to spoil Game of Thrones final season

The Mother of Dragons really, really wants to take you onto a top-secret set during filming for the final season of Game of Thrones. She also wants to read you key scenes from the script. But even the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea can't defeat a stubborn producer and a video editor armed with the power to bleep her speech.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, stars in a delightful video released on Thursday to promote a charity drive through fundraising platform Omaze. Fans can donate for the chance to win a trip to Belfast to visit the set of Game of Thrones and have lunch with Clarke.

The fundraiser benefits the Royal College of Nursing Foundation, which provides support to the nursing community with financial assistance, advice and grants.

The Omaze video follows Clarke as she attempts to sneak the camera crew onto a film set and share part of the script. While Clarke's spoilers are foiled at every turn, there are plenty of amazing moments. We see a huge collection of Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and George R.R. Martin photos decorating her trailer.

Clarke won't ruin season 8 for you, but she will definitely entertain you (with a helping hand from Jon Snow actor Kit Harington).

