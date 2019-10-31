CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Emilia Clarke points finger in Game of Thrones coffee cup mystery

Clarke says a co-star admitted the truth to her.

game-of-thrones-season-8-episode-6-daenerys-throne-face

The Mother of Dragons says it wasn't her coffee cup. 

 HBO

The mystery of the Game of Thrones coffee cup has taken another turn. The Mother of Dragons herself has named a new suspect responsible for leaving a coffee cup in one scene of one of the final episodes of Game of Thrones season 8.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Wednesday, Emilia Clarke revealed that Conleth Hill, who played Varys, admitted to her the cup was his at an Emmys party. Apparently he didn't want to own up to it since Clarke was taking the heat. 

"I think that's who did it," she said. "He said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it."  

This twist comes after Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, laid the blame on Clarke while on Fallon's show in May.

Thanks to some video editing, HBO was able to remove the coffee cup from the scene on HBO Go and HBO Now. 